For Houston Texans fans, we've known about the training camp and joint practice schedule for the least two days at least.

According to multiple reports, the Texans will see their rookies report to the facilities on Tuesday, July 21st. A week later, the veterans will make their way to join the party on the 28th. It would officially mark six weeks since we last saw the team together for any level of competitive practicing (almost seven counting the vets). And it would officially be the launching pad for Houston's preparations for their 25th anniversary season in 2026. Afterward, their first preseason game would be a little over two weeks later against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, August 13th at 8:00 p.m. EST.

We're closing in on a preliminary look at what the roster would be for next season. Because the franchise is virtually in "Super Bowl or bust" mode, it's imperative that the cream begins rising to the top once pads and helmets join the equation at the start of July's training camp period.

The Texans will start noting "separators" in training camp in preparation for Super Bowl push

As is always the case, training camp will provide some of the final opportunities for hopeful prospects to make their case for why they deserve to make the final cut of the 53-man roster. Performing well in T-shirts and shorts was cute for a time, but now is when coaches will focus in on who can sustain excellent levels of execution once the intensity and physicality get turned up to 11 at NRG/Reliant Stadium. This is especially true of the Texans this season, as they are embarking on a journey to finally hoist their first Lombardi trophy in team history at season's end.

Outlook on the rookies

On the rookie side of the spectrum, I'm specifically looking at the potential elevation of players like wide receiver Lewis Bond, running back Noah Whittington and tight end Marlin Klein. I have varying levels of confidence in Houston's use of each respective talent at this juncture, with Bond being the one I'm most certain will make a legitimate push for a depth role on the opening day roster. Whittington would and Klein are my "bubble" picks in this scenario, as the competition ahead of each (along with Klein's injury keeping him out of minicamp) make me believe they'd have a tougher time of breaking through this early.

As far as the prized rookies in guard/center Keylan Rutledge and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald are concerned, my only question is whether or not both of them manage to snag starting roles immediately. Out of the two, I'd go with Rutledge drawing the start over McDonald, simply due to me believing that Rutledge has more of an advantage in the talent and scheme fit department over incumbent center Jake Andrews compared to McDonald and his situation with veterans like Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai already manning the interior of the defensive line.

Veteran questions

As far as the veterans, my biggest questions will specifically be for the offensive side of the football.

How will wide receiver Tank Dell look in full pads after basically missing almost two years' worth of NFL competition?

How will offensive coordinator Nick Caley expand the use of wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in year two of their time in Houston?

Will running backs David Montgomery and Woody Marks actually be able to generate an effective rushing attack behind this new-look offensive line?

Will quarterback C.J. Stroud find his footing in what many are calling a "make or break season" for the young signal caller?

The answers should and will manifest themselves once training camp starts. Until then, we just have to settle for more speculation and projections of what could be.