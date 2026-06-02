Texans receivers are still searching for answers despite OTA progress

It bears repeating that the Houston Texans, as is the rest of the NFL, are just in the OTA period of their respective offseasons. There have been no preseason games, no mandatory camps and not roster cutdown days to speak of on this second day of June in 2026.

However, there's still room for some realisitic analysis on significant points of emphasis that have been pointed out since the ending of last season. In this case, it's the continued development of the Texans' passing offense at a time where the magnifying glass on the unit has never been bigger (in the new era of Houston football, that is).

Notes from the second day of the second week of Houston's OTA's have come back mixed for the squad, as there have been some glowing reports in some places, and some glaring reports from others. Starting with the most pressing update from ESPN Texans Insider D.J. Bien-Aime, who said of Houston's receiving core today on his X account:

"Starting defense made plays. Derek Stingley Jr, made two plays on the ball [which included a pick-6 off Stroud]. WRs not named Nico Collins struggled getting separation today. Passing attack wasn’t great overall."

On one hand, the reasonable perspective would be to just chalk it up to OTA banter that doesn't dictate the entirety of their trajectory for this upcoming year. On the other hand, any group of wide receivers will struggle against a top-five secondary that employs a two-time All Pro and multiple Pro Bowl-level talents. But on a third-hand, this update won't sit well with members of the fanbase who desire a better product more immediately from this receiving core regardless of how early the news reports come.

Texans fans may not be the most optimistic with latest OTA update on receivers

Speaking for myself, I was a tad bit disappointed to hear that a mixture of veteran and new-blood receivers weren't able to generate consistent good looks against the defense today, especially considering reports that offensive coordinator Nick Caley has been able to add new layers to the offense in his second year at the helm. Per head coach DeMeco Ryans himself at the podium after OTA practice,

“We’ve been able to install more plays, more wrinkles to what we did last year. You’ll see some different things from us offensively this year. He’s growing, as a coach, the communication, how he’s meeting, how he’s calling the plays, how he’s leading the guys, he’s doing a great job.”

Whether it's Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Lewis Bond, Brevin Jordan, Xavier Hutchinson, Woody Marks or even Daniel Sobkowicz, fans and local media want to believe that the aerial offense will be able to put up a better fight against the top-tier secondaries throughout the NFL once the regular season starts. Updates like this have a way of chipping away at that confidence even though it's still way too early to come to any real conclusion.

Last season, Houston finished with the 14th-most receiving yards per game generated at 218.1, but ended five spots worse in scoring (tied for 19th) with 24 touchdowns. If the Texans truly want the best chance at hoisting a Lombardi at season's end, those marks have to improve, regardless of who's trying to stop them (That's also with the understanding that quarterback play, offensive line stability and play calling have a lot to do with it).

Things aren't all bad though, as Ryans made it a point to compliment that growth of their processing speed and use of cadence in the same OTA period.

Texans' offense has improved in processing and cadence since last year

Specific to how Houston's signal callers have been handling their responsibilities at the line of scrimmage, which would affect the passing game's effectiveness, Ryans stated to the media,

“We’re doing a better job with our cadence from the QB position. All 3 guys are using voice inflection really well, getting our defense to jump offsides several times, using their snap points, the cadence, the rhythm & timing, they’re changing it up a lot, which does wonders for our offense.”

That amongst other things is music to the ears of many in the fanbase who felt like more ownership had to be taken by the field generals to ensure that every offensive weapon was being positioned best for the success of each individual play. Those skills have a way of bearing much fruit throughout the course of an entire 60 minutes of NFL play. If receivers are able to manipulate defenses with constant movement and quarterback savviness pre-snap, defenses will have less of a chance to destroy playsets after the ball is in the air.

Again, we're talking about an update on Texans football on June 2nd. There will be plenty of real events and occurrences to look out for in the coming months leading up to Houston's 25th season of operation. However, the reality is, more will be expected of this offense in year two of Caley's tenure. The receiving core will get better in time. The question is, how long will it take? And, by how much?