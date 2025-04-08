Texans swing for the fences to help bolster Super Bowl odds in projected trade

The Houston Texans had a ton of hype surrounding them this time last year and it makes perfect sense as to why. First and foremost, the team benefitted from C.J. Stroud falling to them with the second overall pick, as he balled out during his rookie year.

The Texans went on to stun everyone by winning the AFC South and then going on to win a playoff game. The expectation was that they'd run away with the division in 2024 and maybe even make a run at the Super Bowl during Stroud's second season.

While the Texans still won their division, it wasn't smooth sailing. Stroud also regressed and the offensive line dropped off, adding to the list of problems during Stroud's sophomore slump.

More Texans news:

When the Texans' season came to an end, however, they were in the same place they were a year ago: Losing in the divisional round to a better opponent. It'll be hard for them to find a true game changer with the 25th pick, so that's why Joe Summers of House of Houston has them trying to make a massive splash come draft day.

Summers proposed that the Texans swap picks with the Carolina Panthers. This would move Houston from the 25th pick to the eighth pick where the team could find a top-10 prospect to add to its roster.

"This trade would see Houston moving up to No. 8, acquiring the Carolina Panthers' first-round selection in a swap on top of one of the Texans' two third-rounders and a 2026 first-rounder. It's a significant haul, though would let Houston target someone like WR Tetairoa McMillan or LB Jalon Walker."

Proposed Texans trade would move them from 25th to 8th pick

Along with swapping spots with Carolina, Summers had the Texans parting ways with their their third-round pick in this year's draft and then next year's first-round pick as well. The draft capital they'd be surrendering here would be massive but if Houston has a player it likes and doesn't think it can get late in the first-round, it could make sense to package some picks and trade up.

The Texans have shown they're not scared to move up and add players. After they snagged Stroud second overall in 2023, they moved into the third overall spot and took Will Anderson Jr. Both of these guys have gone on to become franchise players with the team.

McMillan would be a fun pick for the Texans, especially considering the need the team has at wide receiver but it feels like if Houston is going to make this kind of splash, it'd need to be for help on the offensive line. What good is a franchise quarterback if the o-line can't protect him?

This trade would be a massive gamble but if the Texans make the right pick and give their young quarterback help, no one would be complaining.