Texans address major need for C.J. Stroud and offense in NFL mock draft roundup

The Houston Texans might have won the AFC South and won a playoff game for the second straight year but the offensive line was not to thank for that. C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times during the course of the regular season and was taken to the ground 11 times in two playoff games (eight of those coming in the divisional round against Kansas City).

So, with that said, seeing the Texans linked to offensive linemen in mock drafts isn't a surprise at all. The Texans traded Laremy Tunsil in the offseason, further indicating that they might have something up their sleeve regarding the o-line come draft time.

In the latest mock draft roundup, two analysts have the Texans taking an offensive tackle with their first-round pick while another has them going with a defensive player.

Texans bolster offensive line in NFL mock draft roundup

USA Today: Kelvin Banks, OT (Texas)

Nate Davis of USA Today had the Texans selecting Kelvin Banks out of Texas. This isn't the first time that Banks has been mocked to Houston and it won't be the last. He not only fills a position of need for the team but he played his college ball in Austin, which is under three hours away from Houston. This pick makes perfect sense for the Texans if they're serious about giving Stroud the protection he deserves upfront.

Grade: A

CBS Sports: Josh Simmons, OT (Ohio State)

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports also likes the idea of Houston going with an offensive tackle only he has the Texans nabbing Josh Simmons with the 25th pick. Podell noted that the Texans would "get a steal" if they managed to land Simmons this late in the first round but it's worth noting that the Ohio State product is projected to be late first-round pick due to a torn patellar tendon midway through the Buckeyes' eventual National Championship season.

Injury aside, most Texans fans wouldn't have a problem with Simmons being the selection in round one. Yes, he suffered a big injury but before that, he had been one of the most productive left tackles in the country.

Grade: A-

Bleacher Report: Walter Nolen, DL (Ole Miss)

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report went in an entirely different direction, linking the Texans with a defensive player, Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss. Sobleski said that "the Texans' needs along the defensive interior take precedence" and said that it would be difficult for them to pass up on Nolen if he was still on the board.

While Nolen could add some juice to the interior defensive line, the Texans might be better off adding help on offense with this pick. In this mock, Josh Simmons is still on the board and so is Emeka Egbuka, Stroud's former teammate at Ohio State. Why not make Stroud happy with the pick?

Grade: C+