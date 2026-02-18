Texans stealing a top free agent OT from rival would be a home run for DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans finished the 2025 season with arguably the best defense in the NFL, but they’ll need more out of their offense next season to win a Super Bowl. Houston will spend the offseason finding ways to improve the offense, and that will start in free agency, when the team will pursue established veterans.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen has already identified a pending free agent the Texans should pursue, and it’s a player who already plays in Houston’s division. In a piece naming the best team fits for the top 50 free agents of 2026, Bowen said that Houston was the best landing spot for 10th-ranked free agent Braden Smith, offensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans named best team fit for Colts tackle Braden Smith

Bowen made it clear why this is a perfect free agency match, explaining that Houston needs to improve its offensive line, and Smith is a really good lineman.

"Elevating the offensive line in front of quarterback C.J. Stroud must be a priority for the Texans, and Smith would be an upgrade over free agent right tackle Trent Brown. Durability has been a concern for Smith, who just wrapped up his eighth season with the Colts, but he's a drive blocker in the run game who can match power off the edges in pass pro." Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Smith was drafted by Indianapolis in 2018, and has been a starting tackle for the AFC South foe since then. In the last eight seasons, the veteran lineman has stared 105 games, playing in 107 total. He has been one of the core members of Indy’s really good offensive line, leading to the success of star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Smith’s talent would certainly be welcomed, and is needed, in Houston. While the Texans should absolutely pursue the veteran lineman, getting him to switch sides in the division may be an uphill battle. Indianapolis will certainly try to re-sign him, and Indy’s cap situation is in a much better spot than Houston’s. Oftentimes, money determines how free agency unfolds, so if the Texans want Braden Smith on their roster, they must be prepared to offer more money than other teams.