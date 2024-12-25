Texans steal ultimate Cowboys fan with surprise halftime performer

The Houston Texans went into halftime facing a 17-2 deficit against the Baltimore Ravens. They then turned things over to Beyoncé as the Houston native put on a halftime show to remember.

With this game being part of the first-ever Netflix telecast, it should be no surprise that the halftime show rivaled that of the Super Bowl. Beyoncé even had some special guests show up, including country star Shaboozey.

He wasn't the only one to show up either as Post Malone also made an appearance. NFL fans are used to seeing Post Malone show up at football games in Texas, but it's not usually Houston where he makes his appearances.

Beyoncé brought out Post Malone during her Christmas halftime show‼️

pic.twitter.com/qiX3s1hakX — RapTV (@Rap) December 25, 2024

Instead, Post Malone is often seen showing support for his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

He was even seen at AT&T Stadium during their Week 4 win over the New York Giants, getting his jersey signed by Kicker Brandon Aubrey. His relationship with the franchise goes back many years. He was even part of their schedule release in 2021, making a video with Jerry Jones.

Houston has a lot of ground to cover against Balitmore but the outcome of this game won't hurt their playoff chances. They still have the No. 4 seed locked up and in the end, a loss to Baltimore could be a blessing in disguise. Should the Ravens win out, they can win the AFC North, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers as the No. 5 seed — a much more favorable matchup for Houston.

