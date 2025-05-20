Texans sign undrafted Southeast Louisiana defensive back Keydrain Calligan

The Houston Texans have signed undrafted defensive back Keydrain Calligan from Southeast Louisiana following a successful workout, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 shared Tuesday afternoon.

Calligan, who stands 6-foot and weighs 200 pounds, impressed scouts with his 4.42-second 40-yard dash and 20 bench press reps. Known for his explosiveness, cover skills, and positional versatility, Calligan drew interest from across the league, meeting with or interviewing via Zoom with 15 NFL teams during the pre-draft process.

During his collegiate career, Calligan played at multiple schools, including Jackson State, where he recorded 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception in 2023. He began his college career at Louisiana-Monroe, tallying 40 tackles, a sack, and three pass breakups in 2022.

At Southeast Louisiana, Calligan was recognized as an all-conference safety-corner and emerged as a standout during camp, earning praise for his ability to contribute at both safety and cornerback. His athletic background also includes a state championship in the triple jump and all-district honors in basketball during high school.