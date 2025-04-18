The Houston Texans have parted ways with both Laremy Tunsil and Stefon Diggs in the offseason, and it stands to reason that the bulk of their 2025 NFL Draft capital will be spent trying to replace those two stars. Tank Dell's injury has made things even more difficult for Houston to stomach.

After making a few timely free agent signings on the offensive line, wide receiver might be emerging as this team's biggest need. With how thin this class is at that position, it should surprise no one at all if Nick Caserio ends up swinging yet another trade that shoots them up in the order.

In Sports Illustrated's all-trades NFL Mock Draft, the Texans are making a move up from No. 25 in the order to No. 18 in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks would take North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, while Houston would replace Diggs with Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

In a draft that is generally regarded as a subpar one for anyone trying to add wide receiver talent, bringing Golden into the mix might be the most effective way to find a Diggs replacement that keeps this passing game in the elite or near-elite tier. Perhaps more importantly, it also gives the team some insurance for Tank Dell moving forward given the unfortunate injuries he’s suffered so far in his short career.

Texans trade up for Texas WR Matthew Golden in NFL Mock Draft

Golden managed to prove that his impressive final season with Texas was by no means a fluke, as he managed to burn up the NFL Combine track with a 4.29 40-yard dash and show the strong route-running skills that every modern GM will try their hardest to prioritize.

Houston will need to spend some draft capital on the offensive line, but there may be a belief in Caserio's mind that the selection of Blake Fisher last season and signings of veterans like Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson could help them paper over the cracks and focus on receivers.

Caserio has traded up quite often since he's taken control of the Texans, with his franchise-altering move for Will Anderson Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft standing out as a window into his mindset when he identifies a player that fits what Houston wants to do. Golden could be that same type of player.

It will indeed take two teams to tango, but with Golden looking less likely to still be available at pick No. 25 with each passing day, the idea of moving up in the order to select the Longhorn stud could appeal to Caserio and a Texans team who still rule over the AFC South.