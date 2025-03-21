Texans NFL Draft 2025: Texas WR Matthew Golden Scouting Report

The Houston Texans have their No. 1 wide receiver in Nico Collins, but he needs more talent around him.

Stefon Diggs is still a free agent and isn't likely to return. They also have Tank Dell, but he might not play at all in 2025 following a devastating knee injury.

Houston has added some talent, picking up Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios. That said, they could use another playmaker which is why they should keep their eye on Matthew Golden. The Texas standout could be exactly what they're looking for, but what exactly would they be getting?

Texas WR Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Matthew Golden spent two years at Houston before heading to Texas for his final collegiate season. He had a huge campaign with 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions. He's now one of the top prospects in this class.

Notes

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 191 pounds

Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds

Positives

Deep speed to stretch the field

Highly competitive at the catch point

Crisp route-runner, creates great separation

Talent as a kick returner

Plays best in big moments

Negatives

Needs to play with more power

Had issues with drops

Injuries were a problem before 2024

One year of production

Matthew Golden NFL Player Comparison: Chris Olave

Golden has a similar build and skill set as Chris Olave, the New Orleans Saints' first-round pick in 2022. Golden ran a faster 40-yard dash but both players have the ability to win at all three levels.

Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Round 1

If Houston is interested in Golden, they will have to hope he lasts until pick No. 25. He's a first round talent and could be off the board before they get a chance at him.

