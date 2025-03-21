Texans NFL Draft 2025: Texas WR Matthew Golden Scouting Report

The Houston Texans have their No. 1 wide receiver in Nico Collins, but he needs more talent around him.
Stefon Diggs is still a free agent and isn't likely to return. They also have Tank Dell, but he might not play at all in 2025 following a devastating knee injury.
Houston has added some talent, picking up Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios. That said, they could use another playmaker which is why they should keep their eye on Matthew Golden. The Texas standout could be exactly what they're looking for, but what exactly would they be getting?
Texas WR Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report
Matthew Golden spent two years at Houston before heading to Texas for his final collegiate season. He had a huge campaign with 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions. He's now one of the top prospects in this class.
Notes
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 191 pounds
- Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds
Positives
- Deep speed to stretch the field
- Highly competitive at the catch point
- Crisp route-runner, creates great separation
- Talent as a kick returner
- Plays best in big moments
Negatives
- Needs to play with more power
- Had issues with drops
- Injuries were a problem before 2024
- One year of production
Matthew Golden NFL Player Comparison: Chris Olave
Golden has a similar build and skill set as Chris Olave, the New Orleans Saints' first-round pick in 2022. Golden ran a faster 40-yard dash but both players have the ability to win at all three levels.
Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Round 1
If Houston is interested in Golden, they will have to hope he lasts until pick No. 25. He's a first round talent and could be off the board before they get a chance at him.