Texans' schedule leak reveals early AFC South showdown in the United Kingdom

As is customary during NFL Schedule Release Week, various early leaks of specific matchups hit the sports media space for public consumption. This year is no different, as the first official leak involves the Houston Texans and an early trip across the pond to Wembley Stadium in London, England.

According to an independent report published on X by user NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL), the Texans will travel to the United Kingdom for a week six face off against their AFC South counterparts in the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Jacksonville being the de facto home team, the Texans will step foot into enemy territory to try and take down quarterback Trevor Lawrence and co. as they venture to reclaim their AFC South crown from the aforementioned Jaguars (last won in 2024-2025 season).

The last time Houston played in London was in 2019, in which they won a 26-3 laugher of an affair. The opponent? These same Jaguars. It seems like whether it be at home in the states, or across the planet in Europe, Houston and Jacksonville's matchups never seem to lack in stakes or theatrics.

Texans and Jaguars will continue their history in London

In 48 games played against one another all-time, the Texans lead the series against the Jaguars 32-16. This includes the Texans winning seven of the last 10 contests vs. the Jaguars since 2021.

Most recently, the two teams exchanged eventful victories just last season, with the Jaguars beating the Texans 17-10 in week three, and the Texans returning the favor via a 19-point comeback in week 10 to secure a 36-29 win. The Texans ended up finishing the season on a nine-game win streak and and as a 12-5 AFC Wildcard team, while the Jaguars racked up an eight-game win streak en route to the AFC South title with a 13-4 record. Since 2022, the two have evenly split the division title 2-2.

Speaking of even split, the Texans are 1-1 all-time in their international games (loss vs. then-Oakland Raiders in 2016, win vs. Jaguars in 2019), while the Jaguars are 7-7 all-time in their London games.

If Houston is able to overcome the Jaguars at this point in the season, it would provide them with an early tiebreaker advantage that could come in handy later on in the year. It would serve the Texans well to have it, as the two were only separated by a single game last season.