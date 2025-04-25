Texans royally screw C.J. Stroud with polarizing first-round trade

The Houston Texans played a dangerous game with the supporting cast around star quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason. General manager Nick Caserio didn't do much to appease fans with a polarizing trade-down from No. 25 overall.

Stroud regressed last season. It wasn't a significant sophomore slump by typical standards, but the cracks were there despite Houston winning the poor AFC South once again. This all stemmed from the subpar protection in front of the former Ohio State standout — something the Texans want to rectify as a matter of urgency.

Trading five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders and replacing him with Cam Robinson represented a calculated risk by those in power. One could only imagine what Stroud's reaction was to that development, but the Texans have a plan in place and feel confident their moves can stand them in good stead en route to another playoff run in 2025.

Texans trade down with the Giants, lose out on OL help

The Texans had something else in mind, trading down with the New York Giants so they could take Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart. This got a decent haul consisting of No. 34, No. 99, and a third-rounder next year, but it does nothing to help Stroud right now.

Houston could solve this issue later in the process, but the blue-chip stars have all gone. It's all about finding value and betting on upside from here on out. And make no mistake, Stroud will be watching developments closely.

Leaving the first round without a premier offensive lineman is a major gamble. Caserio has something up his sleeve, no doubt, but Texans fans face an anxious wait to see if something can be salvaged from this saga.

The Texans thought it was an offer too good to refuse. Whether this perceived masterstroke bears fruit remains to be seen.

And the hard work is just getting started.

