C.J. Stroud named Pro Bowl alternate despite underwhelming season

The Houston Texans had four players named to the AFC Pro Bowl on Thursday, with Joe Mixon, Laremy Tunsil, Nico Collins, and Derek Stingley Jr. getting the nod.

There were some notable omissions, including Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., who have been fantastic this season. They still could make it, however, since both were named as alternates.

In fact, Houston had eight players listed as alternates. Here's a look at the full list of players who could make it to Orlando as replacements.

First alternate:

Danielle Hunter, DE

Tommy Townsend, P

Second Alternate:

Will Anderson Jr., DE

Third Alternate:

C.J. Stroud, QB

Fourth Alternate:

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K

Jimmie Ward, S

As a first alternate, there's a strong chance Hunter winds up going. As you get down to the third and fourth alternates, the odds become less likely that the player will go to the Pro Bowl.

That doesn't mean it won't happen, and if C.J. Stroud wants to earn a trip, he might only need two players to opt out of the game.

Right now, the AFC roster has Josh Allen as the starter with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson behind him. If Allen or Jackson make the Super Bowl, they're automatically going to be replaced. With Patrick Mahomes serving as an alternate, he might also be out either as the Super Bowl representative — or due to his ankle injury.

Stroud enters Week 18 with 3,677 yards and a 19-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's been sacked 52 times and that added pressure could explain his interception percentage increasing by more than 100 percent.

Despite the decrease in numbers from his rookie season, he has a chance to put his talent on display during the league's all-star festivities the week before the Super Bowl.

