Texans rookie Calen Bullock speaks on hit that sent Grant DuBose to hospital
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans win over the Miami Dolphins had a scary moment in it when safety Calen Bullock hit Grant DuBose over the middle of the field. The hit drew a flag for unnecessary roughness as DuBose was unable to get up.
Both teams huddled in prayer as the medical staff worked on him for roughly 10 minutes. The announce crew mentioned the EKG machine and oxygen were brought. In addition, DuBose's jersey was cut off by the medics.
In the end, he was carted off and eventually taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Thankfully, Aaron Wilson reported that he's in stable condition but will remain overnight. He added that Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said there was "positive feedback with head and neck imaging."
After the game, Bullock was asked about the hit. He said that he was praying for DuBose and his family while adding that he never had any intention of hurting anyone.
The Houston rookie was also asked about a potential punishment, or even suspension, from the league. That's a fair question, especially after the Texans lost Azeez Al-Shaair to a three-game suspension for a late hit in Week 13. Al-Shaair was ejected for a hit on Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence.
Bullock's hit didn't draw the same ire across social media since it was truly a 'bang-bang' play. It's easy to believe the rookie wasn't trying to injure anyone and it would be surprising to see a suspension.
Having said that, he did hit DuBose high and the NFL is trying to eliminate that from the game. For that reason, a fine is likely in the cards for Bullock.