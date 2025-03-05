Texans retain key special teams contributor, backup running back

NFL free agency is less than one week away and the Houston Texans are working to keep some of their own players in town.

On Wednesday, they did this by agreeing to a new contract with veteran running back, Dare Ogunbowale.

READ MORE: Texans should go after recently released defensive lineman from Seahawks

His new deal is for one season and will pay him a reported $2 million.

The #Texans are re-signing RB and core special teamer Dare Ogunbowale to a one-year $2M deal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SQzyQ4r8Au — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) March 5, 2025

Undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2017, Ogunbowale originally signed with the Texans. He was unable to make their 53-man roster, however, and spent a couple of months on the practice squad before being released.

He then had two stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while also playing for Washington and Jacksonville.

READ MORE: 3 Texans targets whose draft rose following early combine workouts

The ninth-year pro has spent the past three seasons back with Houston, carving out a role as a third-down back and core special teams contributor.

This past season, Ogunbowale had just 30 rushing attempts for 112 yards. He was more of a factor in the passing game, recording 198 yards on 19 receptions. He scored one touchdown as well, which was a game-winning score against the Jaguars.

Ogunbowale’s popularity rose among the fan base in 2023 when he was asked to fill in for an injured Ka’imi Fairbairn against the Bucs. He handled kickoffs and even connected on a 29-yard field goal. He was the first non-kicker or punter to make a field goal since Wes Welker during the 2004 season.

His return might not make headline news but he’s a savvy veteran who can help in multiple ways.

More Texans news and analysis