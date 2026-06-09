Texans radio host echoes what fans are wondering about Tank Dell ahead of minicamp

On yesterday afternoon's episode of Sports Radio 610's The Drive, co-hosts Clint Stoerner and Ron "The Show" Hughley began a discussion on what their respective focuses were heading into Houston Texans minicamp. At around the halfway mark in the show, Stoerner asked Hughley about what he was most looking forward to at the beginning of the three-day camp period.

"To me, the number one thing that I'm looking at is, how much participation does Tank Dell have in this?," Hughley began, before going into more detail on his reasoning.

"Tank Dell to me is one of the major stories because they kind threw a little wrench in there. Nick Caserio was on with Payne and Pendergast and said that we're probably looking at more like training camp to see him. And then, he got out there and participated on that final day of OTA's and did some team stuff and ran some routes. To me it makes me wonder, what is his participation? Is he ahead of whatever schedule, or on schedule? Will we see him in a bigger role in this mandatory minicamp?"

Hughley's sentiment echoes the focus of many Texans fans heading into the final training period before training camp in July: How close are we really to Dell's supposedly impending return?

Is Tank Dell really returning at training camp? (or sooner?)

In his explanation, Hughley brought up Texans general manager Nick Caserio's recently stated stance that Dell was on track to return to full inclusion into Houston's training programming at around training camp time. He said this almost a week ago while the team was in the midst of its second week of OTA activities.

For the most part, Dell was primarily on the sidelines. Suddenly, Dell was then spotted lightly running several route concepts and catching passes in the open field with the rest of the receivers. That lasting image sparked the line of questioning expressed by Hughley, and has ignited a collective wondering of how far away are we really from seeing him ramp up his level of training?

Even though it's come in non-contact drills, seeing Dell finally take the field with the rest of the position players is a sight to behold for those who understand the level of devastation Dell and the team faced after his knee imploded back in 2024. This is also why Caserio and the training staff have made it such a point to limit his mobility for the time being, considering they're really trying to ensure that he sticks around for the long-haul this time around.

The Texans are playing the long game with Tank Dell

Houston is looking for its first Super Bowl berth in franchise history in 2026. Part of that endeavor is making sure that preparations are made to keep the 53-man roster as healthy as possible for all 20-21 games that it would take to make it there.

When healthy, Dell is a special talent who has the potential to arguably be the most impactful wide receiver pound-for-pound on the field on any given Sunday, Monday or Thursday. His quick-twitch route running, combined with his field-stretching speed and sure-handedness in tight spots provides a level of dynamic offensive play that has eluded this team in his absence.

With that said, it's understandable that the team is going to slow roll things with Dell for as long as they can. Does it mean that there's no chance of us being surprised with a full Dell cameo in minicamp this week? No. However, it's best for Dell and the team to just stay the course if that's what's best given the circumstances. After already missing multiple seasons due to catastrophic lower body injuries, another month on the shelf is won't hurt that much.