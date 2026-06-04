Nick Caserio's Tank Dell admission could leave Texans fans conflicted

Yesterday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio joined Sports Radio 610's "Payne and Pendergast" morning show to provide some updates on the team in the midst of OTA's.

Speaking to the titular co-hosts in Sean Pendergast and Seth Payne, Caserio provided a specific update on fan-favorite wide receiver Tank Dell, as he's still making his way back from his catastrophic knee injury sustained back in the 2024-2025 season.

Caserio did provide a timeline of his ideal return plan for Dell, but the implications of such might create mixed reactions within the fanbase.

Nick Caserio says Tank Dell's return could be in July

"Yes, I would say more than likely, it'll probably be in training camp," responded Caserio, when asked by Pendergast whether or not we'll see Dell practice with the team. He continued,

"There's certain things that he's able to do. He's done some things on the field, maybe separately off to the side. I think the goal is training camp. So we'll see if he stays on schedule. But, nobody's worked harder, nobody's had a better attitude. Talking about a player that hasn't played football in, call it almost 18 months or however long it's been, but his attitude, his approach, he's chomping at the bit. And he's certainly anxious and wants to be out there. By the same token, we wanna make sure that we're taking care of him and doing the right things and put him in a position where he can go out there and be the best version of himself. So I would say training camp seems like a reasonable time frame in terms of his availability, in terms of next steps."

So in summation, while Dell has worked extremely work to prepare his body for a return to the NFL, the severity of his previous injury ensures that the team will do everything possible to protect him from himself and re-introduce him in a way that maximizes the team's outlook for the long-haul.

This sounds like par for the course for Houston, as they have a reputation for not rushing players back after significant injuries. Whether it be quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Nico Collins or now Dell himself, they never like the idea of pressuring players to return prematurely.

Unfortunately, this does cast a bit of a shadow over Dell's viability in 2026. Even though most signs point to Dell making his triumphant return this season, nothing is truly guaranteed. Especially with how cataclysmic his knee injury was at the time, Dell might still have a ways to go.

Tank Dell's career was almost over back in the 2024 season

For those who need a refresher, Dell's knee was practically detonated off of his leg after fellow wide receiver Jared Wayne landed into his knee in the Kansas City Chiefs endzone back in week 16 of the 2024-2025 season. While he made a tremendous touchdown reception on the play, Dell ended up with a torn ACL, MCL, LCL and PCL. Essentially, his knee was everything but amputated that tragic day at Arrowhead Stadium.

Then, he suffered the injury only one season after a fractured fibula in the same leg ended his prolific 2023 rookie campaign. In short, Dell has faced nothing but apocalypse level injuries throughout his brief career in the NFL.

So, there's no guessing as to why the Texans want to handle Dell like a faberge egg coming off his latest recovery period. While he's a difference maker for Stroud and the offense, Dell's long-term health should be at the forefront of any prognostication about the former UH Cougar.

For all intents and purposes, the explosive receiver's career is hanging on my a thread in 2026. While his comeback could be in line to be one of the greatest stories in the league this year, another injury setback could be just as notable but in the opposite way. His explosive talents have been missed, and the offense needs as many deep threats as it acn get.

If training camp is the bar for when we'll see Dell, then we'll just have to be patient and let things play out accordingly.