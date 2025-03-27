Texans post-Stefon Diggs signing 3-round NFL Mock Draft sees them rebuild offense

The Houston Texans went in on a Stefon Diggs trade with the thought that he would be able to give their wide receiver room the boost they needed, but they only got eight solid games out of him before his season was brought to an end with an ACL tear.

Diggs didn't stick around for the long haul in Houston, as he signed a contract with the New England Patriots for three years worth $69 million. Losing Diggs robbed Houston of a No. 2 wide receiver right before the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the Texans' offensive line still in a shambolic state after the trade of Laremy Tunsil and the wide receiver room having lost a major chunk of talent, the Texans must follow the outline in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft to keep themselves at the top of the AFC South.

Houston Texans post-Stefon Diggs NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 25: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons may be the best pure pass protector in this class, and the only reason that he could even be available later in the order is due to some injury problems. If healthy, Simmons may end up becoming one of the steals of the draft and a solid 10-year starter at left tackle in the pros.

With light feet and plenty of raw power, Simmons could be the Laremy Tunsil replacement Houston is looking for. Given CJ Stroud's lack of amazing mobility, Simmons' importancr can't be understated.

Round 2, Pick 58: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Bond has been hit with a double whammy in recent weeks, as the combination of his boasts before a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash and the rise of teammate Matthew Golden has his stock sinking just a bit. Houston might be the best spot for the skinny speedster to find a home in the NFL.

The same Houston offense that turned the injured Tank Dell into a solid starter could have the same effect by plugging Bond into his old role. CJ Stroud is one of the better deep ball passers in the AFC, and he could form a strong, uh...bond with the former Longhorns star.

Round 3, Pick 79: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia

Fairchild may be the third-best prospect from his college offensive line behind center Jared Wilson and right guard Tate Ratledge, but he is likely to sneak his way into the Top 100 selections. Fairchild's ability to pass protect is likely what will set him apart from the rest of the pack.

Fairchild, who has multiple seasons of high-end tape against future pro players, will be enough to push new arrivals Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram out of roles. Houston's new-look offensive line could be completed with Fairchild and Simmons emerging as quality starters for Stroud's blind side.

Round 3, Pick 89: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Turner was overshadowed by two other defensive line prospects on his own team (including one who shares his name) in projected first-round pick Shemar Stewart and top-50 selection Nic Scourton. In his own right, Turner should be able to play a role in fixing Houston's defensive line.

Turner may not be the best run defender in the world, but DeMeco Ryans' scheme will find use for someone who is this athletic and quick off the snap. The Texans have a good defensive line, but they could have a great one if Turner becomes a starter early in his career.