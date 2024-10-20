Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has strong ties to Green Bay
By Randy Gurzi
Bobby Slowik has become one of the hottest names in coaching thanks to his work with the Houston Texans. After spending time as a defensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and 2018, Slowik moved to the offensive side of the ball.
He worked his way up to the passing game coordinator in 2022 and impressed DeMeco Ryans in that role. That's why Ryans brought Slowik with him in 2023 when he was hired as the head coach.
In their second season in Houston, the coaches are enjoying a 5-1 start and Slowik's offense just dropped 41 points on the road against the New England Patriots. Now in Week 7, they're back on the road to face the Green Bay Packers. Lambeau Field is often a tough place to play, which Slowik knows as well as anyone.
Slowik's father is a longtime coach himself, currently working with linebackers for the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL. Before that, he spent a lot of time in the NFL including a stint in Green Bay from 2000 through 2004. That happened to be when the younger Slowik was in high school, where he played for Green Bay Southwest.
The elder Slowik spoke briefly with ESPN and said he's sure his son will enjoy returning to such a familiar place. The Texans' OC also discussed his return and said he had nothing but great memories of the town. Although, he did share one memory that wasn't so fun.
"I was in the stands at one game, I think I was in like eighth grade or something like that, and the Packers got down early by like 21 points," Slowik recalled via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "And I remember the fans next to me were so ... I just couldn't take the negativity anymore. I walked right out of the stadium, walked a mile and a half to my house."
In addition to his ties to the city itself, Slowik knows Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur very well. The two were on the same coaching staff with Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan from 2011-2103. That was Slowik's first shot in the NFL, serving as a defensive assistant. LaFelur was on the opposite side as the team's quarterback coach.
They face off once again this weekend in arguably the most intriguing game in Week 7.