Houston Texans assistant coach Bobby Slowik got disrespected
Bobby Slowik deserves more respect.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans made a wise move by bringing over Bobby Slowik from the San Francisco 49ers. Slowik came over with DeMeco Ryans in early 2023 and in his first year he became the offensive voice for the Texans. He was one of the core people who helped C.J. Stroud find success as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
His influence also saw Tank Dell step up as a rookie wide receiver, while Nico Collins broke out as a potential Pro Bowl-caliber player. Devin Singletary also saw himself have a huge season, reigniting interest NFL interest in him going forward. He was a core piece of the Texans' success in 2023 and was someone a few teams had on their short-list for potential head coaches in 2024.
Slowik didn't land a head coaching job but he was nominated for Assistant Coach of the Year, losing to Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns. With the success of his team around him and the nomination for post-season awards, you'd think he'd be a name that many had on the tips of their tongues, but according to Pro Football Network, Slowik, the team's offensive coordinator and play-caller, ranked just 14th among all offensive play-callers in the NFL.
Now, in the grand scheme of things, coming in 14th out of 32 isn't terrible. Especially when it was your first year doing the job. Yet, we find it rather insulting that guys like Sean Payton (6th), Matt LeFleur (5th), Mike McCarthy (11th), and Shane Steichen (9th) are all ahead of Slowik when Slowik had a much better season as a play-caller. We understand why Andy Reid and Kyle Shannahan are at the top of the list at numbers one and two respectively, but when teams with worse offenses were ahead of him, how can that not be an insult?
Especially Payton, who essentially caused a collapse in Denver with his arrival.
Slowik deserved better than this.