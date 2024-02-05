Bobby Slowik staying with the Houston Texans is great for 2024
Keeping their OC was the right call.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans got a lucky break this offseason, as team after team passed over on Houston Texans' offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik for their head coaching positions. The Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers were all looking for new head coaches.
None of them opted for Slowik, who got a lot of praise and credit for his help with the development of C.J. Stroud as an NFL starter, raising his profile from rookie to elite in his first season with the Houston Texans. Slowik doesn't get all the credit, a lot of men went into helping Stroud become the star that he is, like Jerrod Johnson, Demeco Ryans, and probably a slew of unnamed assistants and coaches we don't know about.
Yet, Slowik maximized Stroud and the Texans' offense far better than anyone expected him to. So when news started to bubble up that Slowik may be poached to be the head coach of another squad and names like Josh McDaniels could be seen as a possible replacements, fans got worried.
Luckily, however, for the Texans anyway, Slowik is staying in Houston for year two. While it's probably disappointing for him that he didn't get a head coaching job this offseason, his current team is very excited to have him back, with star wideout Nico Collins celebrating the coach's return.
And it's not like Slowik is going home empty-handed from the coaching search, as he was granted a raise by the franchise and a brand new deal overall. His return however is the big thing that the fandom should consider for big offseason moves, however. A good coordinator can make all the difference, and installing a coordinator and a system early, and keeping them with a young quarterback is the best route to success.
Familiarity with the system, the talent, and the coaches is how you get the most out of your team. Slowik returning will help Stroud and the Texans reach their fullest potential.