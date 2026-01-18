Texans offense completely unravels in 1st half as injuries continue to pile up

If it weren't bad enough that CJ Stroud is having a full-blown meltdown in the biggest game of the season, the physical toll of having played meaningful, borderline must-win football for multiple months is adding up for the Houston Texans.

With Nico Collins and Trent Brown already ruled out earlier in the week, the Texans were already behind the eight-ball before the opening coin flip. But since then, in only 30 minutes of action, Houston's anemic offense has been hit with three additional injuries.

First, after exiting with a non-contact calf injury late in the 1st quarter, starting tight end Dalton Schultz has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, an under the radar crushing injury to Houston's passing attack. Schultz led the Texans in receptions during the regular season and is arguably one of the most underrated players at his position in the National Football League. Despite playing in only the 1st quarter and receiving just two targets, Schultz leads Houston in receiving yards at the end of the 1st half.

Schultz is the only Texans starter today that has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, but two additional starters exited the game briefly with injuries.

Tytus Howard, who moved over from his normal left guard spot to start at right tackle on Sunday afternoon to make up for the loss of Trent Brown, was seen limping off the field at one point in the 2nd quarter. Howard did return to action, though even with his presence, the Texans have struggled to protect CJ Stroud today.

Additionally, starting running back Woody Marks, who has made a habit of starting games and leaving early, was also listed as questionable to return at one point in the 2nd quarter before making a return to the field. The rookie running back has been totally neutralized in the 1st half, rushing for just 3 yards on 9 carries.