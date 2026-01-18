Texans offense takes a hit as key piece of passing attack heads to locker room

As if the Houston Texans needed to deal with any more handicaps than they're already facing with injuries to Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins (concussion) and left tackle Trent Brown (ankle), a key piece of their offense is officially questionable to return to Sunday's Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots.

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who was second on the Texans in receiving yards and first in receptions during the regular season, took a brief visit to the blue medical tent before retreating back to the locker room late in the 1st quarter.

Although it was initially unclear what happened, a replay on ESPN's broadcast showed that Schultz came up limping with a non-contact calf injury on a 3rd and goal play. The Texans had to settle for 3, and now they may need to settle with moving forward without CJ Stroud's most targeted pass-catcher, and the recipient of Houston's most impressive offensive play of the game today... a short throw to Schultz on a broken play that ended up going for 42 yards.

According to ESPN's Lisa Salters, Schultz is officially questionable to return, meaning Houston's already super-thin group of pass-catchers is even thinner. Now, more of the burden will fall on the shoulders of rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, veteran Christian Kirk, and a run game that has been up and down all season.

Even more so, the Texans will need to lean on a disruptive defense that has already managed to force two fumbles -- one of which was recovered by Tommy Togiai -- in the 1st quarter.