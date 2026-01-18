The Houston Texans' formula to victory against the New England Patriots in Foxborough is hoping their high-end defense can pressure Drake Maye while C.J. Stroud plays efficient, mistake-free football. Before the first half even ended, Stroud made that an impossibility.

Stroud was picked off four times in the first half. The first was a floated ball to no one in particular that Carlton Davis came down with in Patriots territory. The second one may be the most damaging play made in this game, as it handed New England a free touchdown.

Stroud was about to get sacked, but heaved up a pass that ultimately came down in the hands of cornerback Marcus Jones. The subsequent pick-six put New England up 14-10 at a time when Maye and the offense had almost nothing going against the much-hyped Houston defense.

On the next possession, a Stroud throw for Xavier Hutchinson was a bit too hot to handle, and Patriots safety Craig Woodson responded with an interception. In the 2-minute drill, another INT. Stroud's turnover problems from the Pittsburgh game have followed him into the next round against New England.

C.J. Stroud throws four first-half interceptions vs. Patriots

The Texans' defense had allowed just one scoring drive and forced Maye into a pair of fumbles, one of which was pounced on in New England territory and led to a Christian Kirk touchdown. Stroud is playing the exact opposite of how a quarterback with this level of elite defense should be playing.

Stroud should be taking what the defenses gives him, managing the game, and occasionally trying to rip off a big pass downfield. Instead, he is trying way too hard to slice up a solid Patriots secondary, and that lack of controlled decision-making has put Houston in a hole on the road.

After a quick three-and-out, Maye put the Patriots up 21-10 when he connected on his second touchdown pass of the game. It seems unlikely that Houston will both retain the lead and keep it unless Stroud somehow turns back the clock to his rookie season in a fairly immediate fashion.

Stroud has been mystifying in each of these last few games. He went from a franchise game-changer to someone who has regressed to the mean just a bit, but he recent playoff performances have been borderline bench-worthy. If Stroud keeps playing like this, no dominant defensive performance will be enough to push Houston to the AFC Championship for the first time.