Texans NFL Draft 2025: Texas OT Cameron Williams Scouting Report

Offensive line seems to be the big storyline throughout the Houston Texans' offseason and this is a team that cannot get enough talent up front, especially after trading Laremy Tunsil. Whether or not the Texans believe they have enough young talent to develop is irrelevant. This team still needs more depth and competition.

Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams is one of several at his position to likely be taken over the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft and he presents a whole lot to like. At first glance, Williams' towering demeanor will have prospective teams chomping at the bit to start developing his skills further.

Williams presents a combination not often seen in terms of his frame, and with the raw traits to work with, NFL teams should be lining up for him after Day 1.

Texas OT Cameron Williams 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-6

Weight: 317

Some scouts rave about "rare" size and length

Only the no. 407 ranked high school recruit in 2022

Positives

Size and length are a truly-rare combination

Plenty of upper body strength allow for a jolting pop off the line of scrimmage

Sheer size alone makes it difficult on both bull rushers and athletic pass rushers; very tough to work around on the outside

Strong, sticky hands and grip

The massive frame Williams possesses is enough to get in the way of pass rushers. It's also more than enough to help him be a problem for defenses in the run game. Once he gets his hands on a defender, it's going to be difficult for that player to break free.

All of the physical gifts and tools are there for a great offensive line coach to work with. His ceiling is rather unknown at this point.

Negatives

Technique needs refinement across the board

Below-average foot quickness

Knee bend is a concern

While Williams' physical profile is something to behold, he does need more refinement when it comes to the nitty gritty details. Working on foot quickness and his hip movement is going to get him where he wants to be. Because of his taller, bigger frame, it's tougher for him to show true knee bend, which can be an issue. Sometimes he'll stand too tall, which is again something he needs to solidify.

Cameron Williams NFL Player Comparison: Rob Havenstein

Williams' ceiling is still so unknown that a safe comparison would be that of Rob Havenstein. The frames are both very similar and so are the strengths and weaknesses. Williams and Havenstein, alike, can struggle due to their lack of knee bend at their size. Yet, Havenstein is still a serviceable starting tackle and that's where Williams should end up, at the very least.

Cameron Williams 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Round 3

For teams in need of a borderline-starting offensive tackle or even one who could become a starter as soon as his rookie season, Williams is a solid bet. He shouldn't be allowed to stay on the board past Round 3.