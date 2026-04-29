Texans' newcomer in DB Kamari Ramsey could be not-so-secret weapon in the secondary

The Houston Texans’ secondary ranked as the sixth-best overall unit in 2025, being sixth in yards allowed per game (183.5), seventh in yards per reception (6.5), third in completion % (59.3), tied for seventh-best in touchdowns allowed (20), tied for third-best in interceptions (19) and third-best in passer rating allowed (76.2).

They were the back-end of one of the fiercest defensive lines in all of football, causing fits for quarterbacks and offensive coordinators as they paid for each and every mistake made in the passing game. In the case of defensive backs Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre, they also made ball carriers pay with smash-mouth tackles in the short-intermediate areas of the field (i.e. Pitre vs. Rashee Rice, Week 14).

Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft, the Texans might’ve added a piece that might make their secondary even more lethal. Because, out of USC, general manager Nick Caserio gifted head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke Junior safety Kamari Ramsey.

Even though he’s entering a room already featuring Pro Bowler Calen Bullock, Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship and second-year player Jaylen Reed, Ramsey has the traits and overall profile that could see him force his way into more live reps than some may think.

Kamari Ramsey profiled to be another impact weapon for the Texans

Ramsey arrives in Houston with a similar physical toolbox as his aforementioned teammates. As a reference, here is how they stack up in the traits department:

Player School Height Weight (lbs) 40-yard time 10-yard split Kamari Ramsey USC 6'0, 1/4 202 4.47 1.57 Calen Bullock USC 6'2 188 4.48 1.51 Jaylen Reed Penn State 5'11 211 4.49 1.51 Reed Blankenship Middle Tennessee St 6'1 200 4.55 N/A

Additionally, Ramsey received roughly the same Draft Prospect grade (6.11) as Bullock (6.16) and Reed (6.19), which was also higher than that of Blankenship’s (5.60). According to NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein, that gave Ramsey the designation of a ‘good backup with the potential to develop into a starter’, which again was the same as Bullock and Reed, and also better than that of Blankenship. Zierlein went into more detail on Ramsey with this evaluation,

“Versatile safety prospect with solid size. Ramsey saw a heavier workload at nickelback in 2025 after splitting time at all three safety spots in 2024. He plays with average eyes in space and good break anticipation when matched up in man. He was adequate covering the slot in college but might not have enough short-area burst and athleticism to do the same in the pros. He needs to close downhill in run support with greater urgency when playing from depth. His tackle-finishing saw a massive improvement in 2025”

All of this bodes well for Ramsey’s growth potential in Houston, as Ryans, Burke, defensive backs coach Dino Vasso and safeties coach Stephen Adegoke have done a phenomenal job of bringing out the best in these types of players in spite of various developmental weaknesses coming in. What does stand out as a concern is his durability, as Zierlein pointed out Ramsey’s multiple missed games in consecutive seasons as a reason that teams might’ve looked the other way on the former Trojan.

Regardless, Ramsey had a more-than-solid four-year collegiate career across UCLA (2022-2023) and USC (2024-2025).

Ramsey comes with high-quality collegiate pedigree

His teams played in Bowl games for all four years, and he ended his career with 133 total tackles (93 solo, 40 assist), 9.5 TFL’s, two sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defended and two forced fumbles in 35 games played.

His best year came in his first season at USC in 2024, where he accumulated 60 total tackles (43 solo, 17 assist), 5.5 TFL’s, two sacks, one interception, five passes defended and two forced fumbles. He received recognition as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a result of that season (he received the same accolade in 2025 as well).

All things considered, Ramsey projects to bring a version of what Pitre already provides the team. A hard-hitting, instinctive and versatile playmaker specializing in the short-intermediate area who offensive coaches must account for whenever he’s on the field.

Ramsey’s development is vital to the future of the Texans’ defense, as he could be the latest added fixture to the best defensive run in franchise history.