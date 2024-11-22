Texans neglect OL for puzzling RB pick in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Mike Luciano
While the Houston Texans will likely make the playoffs this season, CJ Stroud looking more like a good quarterback than a great one in his second season is cause for some concern. However, with his receivers banged up and offensive line falling apart, not all of this is on him.
The Texans will likely have to wait until the 2025 NFL Draft to make meaningful changes in many of their key areas. After years of struggling to find a solid running game, however, the Texans seem to have solved this issue after acquiring Joe Mixon in the offseason.
While it seems like Mixon would make Houston set at running back for the next year or two, some mock drafters believe that Houston may be inclined to select a Heisman trophy hopeful who has se social media on fire with his insane production.
According to the latest mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller, the Texans are picking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. This move comes across as quite odd, especially after Mixon has turned back the clock and had his best season in years with a very poor Texans offensive line.
Texans take Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Jeanty's stats at Boise State are so cartoonish he is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner. While he's not overly powerful, Jeanty certainly has a nose for the end zone. While he isn't the fastest back ever, Jeanty has more than enough speed to make the somewhat smaller back a viable big play threat.
Jeanty's best trait is his ability to break tackles thanks to incredible short-area shiftiness. Only Bijan Robinson has broken 100 tackles in as few games a Jeanty has. Imagine the hump he could take going from a collegiate offensive line with maybe one NFL player to a professional one.
This move could be a desire to build a Detroit Lions-esque 1-2 punch in the backfield. However, what makes David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs so effective are their stylistic contrasts. Stylistically, Jeanty and Mixon aren't too dissimilar. The Lions are also an extremely rare breed that have yet to be duplicated.
The Texans might have more pressing needs, which would make the Jeanty pick an odd one despite his talent. However, giving Stroud another weapon to play around with could help them assert their dominance over an AFC South that is still a year or two away from providing a worthwhile challenger.