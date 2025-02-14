Texans morning huddle: Nick Caley introduces himself to Houston

The Houston Texans held a press conference on Thursday as head coach DeMeco Ryans introduced new offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

Ryans touched on his decision to move on from Bobby Slowik, someone he called a close friend. From there, they dove into Caley who shared his excitement to work with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The topics he covered during this media session can be found in today's morning huddle.

Texans' New OC Issues Bold Statement on C.J. Stroud — Jared Koch, Houston Texans on SI

"He's an accurate thrower of the football," Caley said. "He's a natural thrower of the football. He's instinctive. He's got the 'it' factor. He's a warrior in terms of his competitiveness, and I have admired him dating back to his college days. So, I'm really, really excited to get an opportunity to work with him."

C.J. Stroud was one of the more exciting quarterbacks in 2023 but he took a step in the wrong direction during his sophomore campaign. Getting him back on track will be key for Caley, who stressed the importance of protecting the quarterback so he can play with more comfort.

What did new Texans OC Nick Caley say during first press conference? — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

“Everything that I’m going to preach and we’re going to preach here is going to be rooted in fundamentals. I think you look at every good play, it has good fundamentals. So, we’re going to start from the ground up, building fundamentals and getting repetitions and time on task with that. The things that I can take, I have the opportunity to come most recently with Sean [McVay] in LA and a tremendous amount of respect for him. Learned a ton of football from him, as well as obviously, Coach Belichick, with my time in New England, invaluable experiences for me."

We don't know for sure how Caley will perform as an offensive coordinator but his resume is impressive. He worked for two Super Bowl winning head coaches, including Bill Belichick who is famous for his approach. Sean McVay is also heralded for his offensive mind.

