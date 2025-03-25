Texans morning huddle: Houston will visit with dual-threat RB ahead of NFL Draft

The Houston Texans might be done making additions to their roster — at least, for now.

One of the most active teams during free agency, Houston added several players on both sides of the ball, including Christian Kirk at wide receiver and Sheldon Rankins at defensive tackle. What they haven't done is add another running back to compete for the RB2 spot with Dameon Pierce.

That could change in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Texans are already looking at potential selections. Aaron Wilson says they're going to meet with SMU running back Brashard Smith, who has a list of teams ready to speak with him.

Houston Texans News

SMU running back Brashard Smith to visit Texans, Vikings, Bears as well as locally with Cowboys — Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2

"An All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection, Smith rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He caught 39 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He never fumbled in his college career."

Smith is an electric player who used to be a full-time wide receiver. His ability to play running back while offering elite receiving skills out of the backfield is enticing.

Top free agent WR Stefon Diggs visits with the Patriots — Mike Reiss, ESPN

"The visit was also a chance for the Patriots to assess where the 31-year-old Diggs is in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered on Oct. 27 while playing for the Houston Texans. League sources have described Diggs as ahead of schedule, already running full speed and gaining increased comfort cutting and changing direction."

Houston has already moved on from Diggs, bringing in Christian Kirk. He still has yet to generate much buzz, which is typical after such an injury. Perhaps if the Patriots believe he's healthy, steam will pick up for the veteran wideout.

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud gets nod of approval from NFL legend — Toro Times

C.J. Stroud has faced criticism for the team's struggles in 2024, but those who know football aren't putting the blame on him. That includes Drew Brees, who says he's a big fan of the Houston signal-caller.

Texans NFL Draft 2025: Texas OT Cameron Williams Scouting Report — Ryan Heckman, Toro Times

Houston has already added a lot of new faces to the offensive line but there's no reason to believe they're done just yet. That's why Ryan Heckman dives into Cameron Williams from Texas, to see what he could bring to the team if he were selected in the upcoming draft.

