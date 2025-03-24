Texans morning huddle: Houston secondary added a little 'craziness'

The Houston Texans offseason has been a whirlwind with general manager Nick Caserio making good on Joe Mixon's promise of fireworks.

Houston overhauled their entire offensive line and added a new wide receiver in Christian Kirk. They also picked up a new safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

That addition has Derek Stingley Jr. excited. The veteran cornerback discussed his new teammate and said he will bring some "craziness" to the team.

That story and more can be found in today's Texans Morning Huddle.

Houston Texans News

Texans Star Thinks New Addition Will Add 'Craziness' to Houston's Locker Room — Jovan Alford, House of Houston

“He gone bring a whole nother, like..just… like Kamari..like craziness,” the All-Pro cornerback said (h/t Houston Stressans). “C.J., he gone bring that too. I think he’ll gel well with the rest of us and we just going out there and have fun.”

Derek Stingley Jr. is a fan of the energy C.J. Gardner-Johnson is going to bring to an already dangerous secondary. That should be scary for every offense that has to go up against them this season.

NFL Draft: Texans host East Carolina CB Shavon Revel for top-30 visit — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"Revel would have been potentially the top cornerback prospect in next month's draft, but a torn ACL suffered in late September cost him the rest of the 2024 season. In three games with the Pirates, the 6-foot-2 defensive back notched two interceptions, three pass breakups, a pick-six and four tackles."

Houston has a strong secondary, led by Stingley. They still could look to add more and Shavon Revel might end up being an excellent addition. The question is how comfortable they would be adding a player coming off a torn ACL given all the injury concerns they already have dealt with.

Texans Sign Former Pro Bowl OT — Jared Koch, Texans On SI

"According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with free agent tackle Trent Brown."

Adding Trent Brown is a savvy move that could pay off in a major way. If he can secure the starting right tackle spot, Tytus Howard would move to left guard with Cam Robinson handling the left tackle spot. Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram could battle for the right guard job with Juice Scruggs and Jarret Patterson fighting for the center.

Texans NFL Draft 2025: Texas WR Matthew Golden Scouting Report — Toro Times

Matthew Golden has been linked to the Texans throughout the draft process — and for good reason. He fills a major need and is a game-changer. Not to mention, he's a Houston native. Here we look at what type of player the Texans would land if he slid to No. 25.