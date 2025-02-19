Texans morning huddle: Franchise tag for Stefon Diggs a possibility?

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in 2024 after a succesful stint with the Buffalo Bills.

Houston had high hopes for the veteran wideout who would start opposite Nico Collins. Unfortuntaley, they hardly saw the two together.

Collins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Bills. He missed the next five games. By the time he returned, Diggs was lost to a torn ACL.

Diggs is set for free agency this summer, so the Texans need to decide if they want to negotiate a new deal with him or let him walk. Of course, there's always the option of using the franchise tag which is discussed in the featured story in today's huddle.

Houston Texans news

Will the Texans franchise tag All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs ahead of free agency? — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"If Diggs were to play on the franchise tag, he’d earn just under $26 million for next season. Diggs was making less than $23 million coming off a Pro Bowl season last year as the No. 2 target. The tag alone is more than what Collins will make in 2025 on his new $24.5 million annual salary."

Thompson doesn't believe the Texans will use the franchise tag on Diggs but he does see them finding common ground. His suggestion is either a one-year deal for $15 million or a two-year deal worth $28 million.

Five Potential Trade Partners for Laremy Tunsil — Battle Red Blog

"Left tackle Laremy Tunsil while being statistically an upper-echelon lineman has not moved the needle on the offense as intended. It’s disgruntling when the highest paid player on the team also leads the team in penalties."

Tunsil didn't endear himself to fans in 2024. The veteran left tackle wasn't bad at his job but he was constantly penalized and didn't live up to his contract. That's why his name is being floated in this potential trade piece.

Joe Mixon exonerated: Texans running back wins appeal for ridiculous fine — Toro Times

It was an interesting story when Joe Mixon was fined for criticizing the refs, with the league using a quote he never said as a reason for the fine. Rather than admit their error, they decided to punish him for his words but an appeal administrator ruled that he never openly criticized NFL officials. The league handled this poorly, but at least Mixon won't be paying for something he didn't do.

7 Wide receivers Houston Texans should scout during 2025 NFL Combine — Toro Times

If the Houston Texans wanted to replace Stefon Diggs with a rookie, they would have multiple options in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here's a look at seven players they should keep an eye on during the upcoming Scouting Combine.