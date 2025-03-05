Texans morning huddle: Explosive weapon for C.J. Stroud incoming?

The NFL is one day closer to the start of the new football season and the Houston Texans are ready to get back to work.

They made it to the second round of the NFL Playoffs for the second year in a row, but know what needs to improve to get over the hump. Their offense stalled often down the stretch, which is why they brought in a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley.

Now, they need to get him — and quarterback C.J. Stroud — the right weapons to see improvement on the field. That's what happens in a recent mock draft from Pro Football Focus, which is the subject that kicks off today's morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Texans Predicted to Help C.J. Stroud With Explosive Pickup — Matthew Schmidt, Texans on SI

"Well, Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus has Houston selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the draft, predicting the Texans to take Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden with the 25th overall pick."

Scmidt breaks down the latest PFF mock draft from Josh Liskiewitz, who has Matthew Golden heading to Houston. That would be a massive addition, giving them a wideout capable of stretching the field. Golden's more than just a speed demon too, he's one of the top route runners in this class and could open up the offense for C.J. Stroud.

All-Pro WR Released as Texans Weigh Stefon Diggs' Future — Richard Louis, House of Houston

"He will hit free agency next week, but Houston has made it clear they are open to re-signing him. With Diggs' future in Houston up in the air, another All-Pro receiver hit the open market. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reported that the New York Jets have released receiver Davante Adams."

Davante Adams being released could have an impact on Stefon Diggs. Perhaps teams that were interested in Diggs may turn their attention to Adams, who isn't coming off a torn ACL. The Texans could also decide to pursue Adams, but in the end, it might make it easier for Diggs to return for one more season.

Houston Texans interested in reuniting with former star defensive tackle — Toro Times

The Texans could potentially say goodbye to Denico Autry after one season. If so, there's a replacement looking for a new home they know well — Sheldon Rankins. Reports suggest Houston wants to bring him back after he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals, which would be a great move — provided Rankins is fully healthy.