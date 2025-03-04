Houston Texans interested in reuniting with former star defensive tackle

With Denico Autry on the chopping block and Foley Fatukasi set for free agency, the Houston Texans need to make some moves at defensive tackle this offseason.

One possible solution emerged at the end of February when the Cincinnati Bengals released Sheldon Rankins. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Rankins was with the Texans in 2023 but signed a two-year, $24.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2024.

An injury-plagued season led to Rankins' release and the dots were immediately connected back to Houston. According to Aaron Wilson, this is more than mere speculation as the Texans are interested in bringing him back this season.

#Texans have interest in bringing back defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, per sources, and he has a market around #NFL Texans outbid last year by few million as he signed for two-year, $26 million with #Bengals Fully healthy now after bout with viral meningitis @KPRC2… https://t.co/3X92n8XwBW — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 4, 2025

Rankins missed 10 games as he battled a hamstring injury and an undisclosed illness with Cincinnati. He finished with 18 tackles and one sack for the Bengals.

A first-round pick out of Louisville in 2016, Rankins spent five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where he had 116 tackles and 17.5 sacks. He then spent two years with the New York Jets, before signing with Houston in 2023.

Rankins had one of the best seasons of his career in Houston, recording 37 tackles, 6.0 sacks, and scoring the only defensive touchdown of his career.

If he returned, he would join a defensive line stacked with talent. Will Anderson Jr. has developed into a game-wrecker and Danielle Hunter continues to be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL. Adding Rankins could be what it takes to catapult them into elite status.

