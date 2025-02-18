Texans morning huddle: Dream free agent could solve offensive line concerns

The Houston Texans have a glaring hole on the offensive line. 2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green has been unable to live up to the hype and they need to find a new starter on the left side.

Houston cycled through several options last season including Juice Scruggs, who moved from center, and Tytus Howard, who moved from right tackle.

To finally shore up this concern, the Texans are going to need to look for outside help. In today's morning huddle, a "dream" fit is identified.

Houston Texans news

Texans Projected to Fill Glaring Need With 'Dream' Free Agent Signing - Matthew Schmidt, Houston Texans on SI

"However, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has still managed to identify a 'dream' free-agent target for the Texans, linking them to Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez."

Schmidt cites an article from PFF where they select one perfect fit for every team and Will Hernandez is his choice for Houston. The UTEP product was off to a hot start with the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. If healthy, he would be a massive upgrade for the Texans — but he's likely to have no shortage of suitors.

Texans Sign Hometown Veteran Before NFL Free Agency — Jovan Alford, House of Houston

"The Houston Texans continue to add to their 90-man roster ahead of the new league year, which begins in March. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2, the Texans are signing long snapper Tucker Addington to a future/reserve deal."

It's not a huge signing but the Texans bring in a Texas native. Addington went to Canyon High School and played at Sam Houston State.

Significant Tee Higgins update obliterates Texans free agency ambitions — Toro Times

The Texans were linked to free agent Tee Higgins but they won't have a chance at making their pitch. The former Clemson standout is expected to get hit with the franchise tag with the Cincinnati Bengals hoping to secure a long-term deal.

Double-digit sack artist named Houston Texans top salary cut candidate — Toro Times

Denico Autry didn't live up to expectations in 2024 with the Texans. Now, he's been identified as a potential cap casualty heading into the offseason.