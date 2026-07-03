Texans mock 53-man roster is betting big on unexpected names

With 19 days until the Houston Texans finally make their triumphant return to NRG/Reliant Stadium for actual football activities, there's still room for speculation and projection on what the opening day roster could look like.

With that said, here is a mock 53-man roster prediction that is sure to ruffle a few feathers for those who may have their own strong convictions over Houston's impending roster reconfiguration. As a side note, this mock will feature an underdog theme to it, as I have at least a couple of rookies who I'm selecting to snag roster spots from veterans who others may believe are shoo-ins for their respective roles. For today, my focus will be exclusively on the offense, who will finish their cut down with 27 offensive players on the roster.

Quarterbacks: C.J. Stroud | Davis Mills

The quarterback position is set in stone. To the chagrin of many, Stroud has still proved himself to be the best quarterback in the organization, and will be fighting to re-establish himself as one of the best in the entire league. Mills is one of the best backups in the NFL, and projects to be a major asset for Houston regardless of what he's asked to do in 2026.

Running Backs: David Montgomery | Woody Marks | Noah Whittington | British Brooks | Cade Stover

The controversy begins early in this mock, as I have the former Oregon Duck in Whittington managing to win the RB3 job over incumbent rusher Jawhar Jordan. Not only that, but I have one of their depth tight ends in Stover making the mostly-full time transition to full back in order to maximize his position on the roster. None of these two moves project to be popular or highly touted, but I think both have a reasonable shot of happening.

Wide Receivers: Nico Collins | Jayden Higgins | Xavier Hutchinson | Tank Dell | Jaylin Noel | Lewis Bond

More controversy has been added to the mock, as I have Hutchinson starting off as WR3 in 2026 due to Dell's injury concerns, and a former Boston College pass catcher in Bond overcoming veterans like Justin Watson for the final spot at receiver.

Tight Ends: Dalton Schultz | Foster Moreau | Brevin Jordan | Marlin Klein

Schult just enjoyed a career season and a contract extension, so TE1 goes without saying. Moreau has already gained a lot of equity in the locker room amongst coaches and teammates, so I can him elevating to their second option at the position. After those two, Jordan and Klein present highly-athletic options in the passing game that provide Stroud and the offense with more ammunition to attack opposing defenses with.

Left Tackle: Aireontae Ersery | Blake Fisher

Ersery has already establish himself as at least a sturdy option at left tackle over the course of last season, so he gets the nod at LT1. Fisher, being the swing-tackle that he is, projects to provide Ersery and the team with quality depth play if called upon.

Left Guard: Wyatt Teller | Evan Brown

Being a multi-time All-Pro, Teller brings a wealth of experience and excellence with him from his time in Cleveland, Ohio. Behind him, the Texans' new swiss-army knife addition in Brown offers them the flexibility to utilize a player who can play both guard and center if needed.

Center: Keylan Rutledge | Jake Andrews

While I don't think of this as controversial at all, there are those who would still look at Andrews as the better position due to his veteran status within the confines of offensive coordinator Nick caley's offense. Still, I think Rutledge was drafted at 26th overall for a reason, and I think that reason will be to feature him as the starting center over Andrews when it's all said and done.

Right Guard: Ed Ingram | Febechi Nwaiwu

The newly re-signed right guard in Ingram will be the starting right guard, no questions asked. Then, Houston's fourth-rounder in Nwaiwu brings his versatility at a time where quality depth is needed.

Right Tackle: Braden Smith | Trent Brown

Similar to my reasoning on Rutledge, Smith was brought over from the Indianapolis Colts for a reason. Brown has been a reliable pickup for the Texans, but having him as a trustworthy depth option might be the best case scenario for the depth planning of the team.