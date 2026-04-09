Texans may soon have to make heartbreaking decision on Pro Bowl DB duo

In the midst of all the hullabaloo over the confirmed fifth-year option pick-ups of quarterback C.J Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. yesterday afternoon, another future storyline went somewhat under the radar. If it ends up coming to fruition, it would lead to the dismantling of one of the most likeable and impactful tandem of defensive playmakers in the entirety of the NFL.

That would be the reality that the Houston Texans' dynamic secondary duo of cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Calen Bullock may soon be split apart in favor of a more financial favorable salary cap situation for the 2028 season and beyond.

This was brought up by KPRC 2's Texans Insider Aaron Wilson, who made it a point to mention the potential long-term outlook of the two in Houston in an X post yesterday morning.

Texans' future salary cap may split apart Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock

According to Wilson, Lassiter and Bullock, or "Hawk & Lock" as they are affectionately known around Houston, are facing a decision about their long-term viability as teammates in Houston starting in one year's time. He mentioned,

"A year from now, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Calen Bullock will be eligible for extensions. Both were named Pro Bowl alternates after the 2025 season."

The reason for the synchronized timeline is because both Lassiter and Bullock were drafted in 2024, with neither of which being a first-rounder (Lassiter: second-rounder, Bullock: third-rounder). As a result of not being drafted in the first round, neither player has a fifth-year option to pick-up. Thus, both of their contracts expire after the 2027 season.

That spells trouble for the Texans' defense, as "Hawk & Lock" have combined to produce 267 total tackles, 48 passes defended and 16 interceptions over their first two seasons together. Additionally, PFF graded Lassiter out as the 11th-best cornerback in the NFL in 2025 (75.9, 11th/113 other corners), while Bullock finished as 29th-best at his position (69.3, 29th/98 other safeties).

Their contributions helped elevate the Texans' secondary to sixth-best in the league last season, collectively allowing 183.5 yards per game, a 59.3 completion % (third-best), a 6.5-yard reception average (seventh-best), 20 touchdowns (T-seventh-best), 19 interceptions (T-third-best) and a passer rating of 76.2 (third-best).

At only 23 and 22 years old respectively, Lassiter and Bullock have put themselves in great position to each receive high-value contract offers when the opportunity finally arrives, and this is where the Texans could find themselves behind the proverbial "8-ball" in terms of what they can actually comfortably allocate towards their re-signing in Houston.

Lassiter and Bullock's production has them in prime position for paydays

Looking at the top-10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL (per Spotrac), Lassiter could potentially look for a yearly salary in the range of $19.5 million (Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey) to $25 million (Carolina Panthers' Jaycee Horn). Then again, him and his representation could shoot for top-dollar and ask for $30 million or more annually (Texans' Derek Stingley, Indianapolis Colts' "Sauce" Gardner and Los Angeles Rams' Trent McDuffie).

For safeties, Bullock could secure funding within the range of $15 million (Colts' Camryn Bynum) to $19.1 million (Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James). Again, this could be a moot point if Bullock targets the top earner's territory of $20 million or more (Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr., Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph, Ravens' Kyle Hamilton).

Looking at a combined $35 million-$50 million in added salary between the two players, it would just add even more strain to Houston's future financial priorites. Alongside "Hawk & Lock", the Texans will also be planning around multiple Pro Bowlers and All-Pro's in players like wide receiver Nico Collins, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive end Danielle Hunter, the originally cited Anderson and Stroud and future key free agents that the team may seek to add down the road.

This could lead to the Texans proactively looking to shop one or the other within the next season or two. This would be an unpopular decision for sure, but one that organizations have to make if they want to maintain their long-term flexibility and Championship aspirations.

It's a tough place to be in for those who are fans of the two, but it could also be considered a "good problem" for those who look at it as just another sign that general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans are effectively drafting and developing young talent on a yearly basis. The Texans' ownership certainly agrees with that sentiment, as Cal and Hannah McNair expressed as much to Wilson during the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix. Hannah McNair in particular proclaimed,

“It’s a good problem to have when you have so many guys you want to keep under contract. If we keep drafting the way we do, this is going to be something we talk about every year.”