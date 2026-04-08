Texans Exercising Fifth Year Options on C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans’ busy offseason continued Wednesday, exercising the fifth-year options for C. J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. per a report from Aaron Wilson. Stroud's fifth-year option will be valued at $25.904 million, while Anderson Jr.'s is $21.512 million. Both contracts are fully guaranteed and will be paid entirely in 2027.
While the team had until May 1 to make a decsion about the future of both players, they elected to get it done with now.
Wilson also mentions that for Anderson Jr., the fifth-year option is the first step towards a long-term extension. Through three seasons with the Texans, Anderson Jr. has 30 career sacks and was named first-team all-pro for the 2025 season. Anderson Jr. is expected to land a large contract, which could reset the edge rusher market.
For Stroud, the Texans are not rushing into a long-term deal and want to see how the 2026 season plays out. After a promising rookie season where he won Offensive Rookie of the Year, his play has taken a step down.
For now, the Houston Texans have two of the core pieces of their team under contract for another two seasons.
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