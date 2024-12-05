Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair loses appeal, will miss three games
By Randy Gurzi
That didn’t take long at all.
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was suspend three games by the NFL following a hit to the head of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Al-Shaair learned of the punishment on Tuesday and decided to appeal the league’s decision.
By Wednesday night, the NFL already elected to uphold the three-game ban.
Ramon Foster, a former offensive lineman who spent 11 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was appointed by the league to hair the appeal.
Foster currently works for the Tennessee Titans as a radio personality and sideline reporter. That led to some concern that Al-Shaair wouldn’t get a fair shake.
Having said that, it was always a long shot that he would get the suspension banned. While one late hit might not warrant a three-game suspension, the NFL cited a pattern with Al-Shaair who was guilty of a late hit on Caleb Williams in Week 2. That same weekend, he was flagged for a hit on Roschon Johnson and later fined.
Houston is currently enjoying a bye week. That means Al-Shaair will sit out Weeks 15-17 and will miss games against the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens. He will return for the regular-season finale which will be on the road against the Titans.
Al-Shaair played for Tennessee last season, recording 163 tackles and 2.0 sacks. He picked up eight tackles and a sack in a Week 12 loss to the Titans.