Azeez Al-Shaair’s late hit on Trevor Lawrence could have huge ramifications on Texans
By Mike Luciano
The Houston Texans' game against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars became ugly in the second quarter, as linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair became Public Enemy No. 1 across the NFL. Lawrence was sliding after a quick scramble midway through the second quarter, and things got messy there.
Al-Shaair launched himself into Lawrence as he was giving himself up, which sparked a massive brawl between the two teams that delayed the game for a brief period. Lawrence was diagnosed with a concussion, instantly ruled out of the game, and needed to be removed via cart.
Al-Shaair was ejected from the game, as tempers managed to flare to such an insane degree that Jaguars fans started throwing objects at Al-Shaair as he exited the field. Things got extremely unsavory for everyone involved, even if the Texans managed to rebound on the field.
This decision will have some ramifications. It seems likely that Al-Shaair is going to receive a suspension from the NFL due to just how flagrant his hit was, which could lead to him missing some pivotal games as the Texans try to improve their playoff positioning.
Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair hit on Trevor Lawrence will have implications for Houston
Al-Shaair has developed a reputation as a bit of a reckless player, as he has multiple hard hiyts against Caleb Williams and Josh Allen to his name this season. Playing hard and aggressive is all well and good, but Al-Shaair can often go past the line of what is acceptable.
If Al-Shaair, a personal favorite of DeMeco Ryans after studying under him in San Francisco, is to miss time, Houston will likely use some combination of Neville Hewitt, Devin White, and Del'Shawn Phillips alongside Henry To'oto'o in the linebacker room. Al-Shaair, for all his faults, is a clear upgrade over those two.
The next three games for Houston involve three of the best offenses in the league in a healthy Miami, consistent Kansas City, and explosive Baltimore. Having a speedy linebacker who can cover ground and hit hard (even legally) is an asset Houston will need if they want to stack some wins together in the waning weeks of the season.
The Texans are still contenders despite their recent struggles, but it will be harder for them to look their best against the top dogs in the AFC with one of their defensive leaders making a bonehead move that will cost him some games.