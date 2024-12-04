NFL insider says Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair is appealing three-game suspension
By Randy Gurzi
A brutal hit on Sunday sent Azeez Al-Shaair to the locker room with the Houston Texans linebacker being ejected from the game in the second quarter. The man he hit, Trevor Lawrence, was unable to continue as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback had to be helped off the field.
As soon as Al-Shaair contacted Lawrence, it was clear that the league would be investigating the possibility of a suspension. It didn't take them long to make a decision, and the veteran linebacker was hit with a three-game ban on Tuesday morning.
Al-Shaair quickly made it clear that he felt the suspension was too much. According to Adam Schefter, he's filed an appeal hoping to get the punishment lessened.
While Al-Shaair might think three games is too much for this hit, the league made it clear that they were considering past actions with their message following the suspension. They said Al-Shaair had a lack of "respect for the game" and hoped before saying he doesn't represent their "core values."
“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL," said NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan in a letter to Al-Shaair.
Houston GM Nick Caserio doesn't agree with the league's stance, saying they lack consistency in how they dish out punishment. He went as far as to say it was embarrassing how the league looks past some transgressions while taking a hard line on Al-Shaair.
It's fair to say the league has had issues with consistency but the hit on Lawrence was simply hard to watch. Al-Shaair offered an apology but it's hard to watch the replay and come away thinking he did anything to try and avoid contact. That's why the NFL took the approach it did. It's also why this appeal could be tough to win.