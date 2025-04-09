Texans' Jalen Pitre makes it clear where he wants to play football in the future

The Houston Texans have made several key moves this offseason, some by addition, some by subtracting, and some by extension. Although they lost star wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency, they have strengthened their receiving corps by adding Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios, and Justin Watson.

Additionally, despite trading away star offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, they have added depth to their offensive line by acquiring Cam Robinson and Trent Brown.

They have also signed linebackers E.J. Speed and Nick Niemann, along with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Lastly, the Texans gave out massive extensions to their players to keep them in Houston. They started off by breaking the bank by signing their star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to a record-breaking $90 million extension, which made him the highest-paid CB in NFL history. They followed that by signing star pass rusher Danielle Hunter to a one-year extension worth $35.6, which made him the second-highest-paid defensive end in the league.

The team is now facing another roster decision: should they sign Jalen Pitre to an extension? Next season, Pitre, who is 25 years old, will enter the final year of his rookie contract. He was born and raised in Houston, played football in Houston, Stafford High School, and after attending Baylor, he was drafted by Houston. It's no secret where Pitre wants to continue his football career.

Texans DB Jalen Pitre wants to play in Houston for the foreseeable future

After attending a local event on April 7 at Bang Elementary, the young player told KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson that he clearly expressed his desire to continue playing for the Texans.

"I definitely want to keep it going," Pitre said. "This is home for me. This is where all my family is." He added that Houston is where he first started playing football and has made a ton of memories in H-Twon as he emphasized his aspiration to stay on the Texans' roster. "I definitely want to continue playing for the Houston Texans. This is my city and I love my city... I know it's going to take care of itself."

Pitre may not be a household name yet, but KPRC Wilson said that he and Texans have mutual interest and his play on the field is most likely the main reason.

During his 44 regular season starts, Pitre showcased his talent by tallying 201 solo tackles, 21 defended passes, and six interceptions, along with two forced fumbles. His prowess continued in the 2024 playoffs, where he added another six solo tackles and broke up a pass in two playoff games. He also finished as one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded cornerbacks in terms of coverage (71.3, 27th), run stoppage (79.5, 22nd), and overall defense (73.9, 26th).

While both teams have similar interests, no deal has been made yet. However, if the Texans want to continue building a winning roster, Pitre needs to be part of it.