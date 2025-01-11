Texans inactive list: Chargers backfield at full strength in Wild Card Game

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers are set to face one another in the first Wild Card Game of the weekend.

Houston, who earned the No. 4 seed by winning the AFC South, will host the Chargers. The road team is currently in their first season under Jim Harbaugh and they come in as the favorites.

Houston is led by head coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and defensive end Will Anderson. All three are in their second season and Anderson says they have confidence after making it to the Divisional Round last year.

Looking ahead to this game, the Chargers had some questions surrounding their backfield. Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are dealing with ankle injuries with Dobbins being labeled "questionable." He's good to go, however, as neither back is on the inactive list.

Before checking out each team's inactive list, let's review the two team's injury reports from Friday.

Houston Texans injury report

OUT:

Shaq Mason, G, Knee

Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Calf

QUESTIONABLE:

John Metchie III, WR, Shoulder

Denico Autry, DT, Knee

Christian Harris, LB, Ankle

Los Angeles Chargers injury report

OUT:

Joshua Palmer, WR, Foot

DOUBTFUL:

Ja'sir Taylor, CB, Rib

QUESTIONABLE:

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ankle

Quentin Johnston, WR, Thigh/Illness

Simi Fehoko, WR, Elbow

Trey Pipkins III, G, Oblique

Denzel Perryman, LB, Questionable

Eli Apple, CB, Hamstring

Houston Texans inactive list

Shaq Mason, G

Nick Broeker, G

Jerry Hughes, DE

Kurt Minish, DT

Devin White, LB

Los Angeles Chargers inactive list

Easton Stick, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)

Kimal Vidal, RB

Jaret Patterson, RB

Joshua Palmer, WR

Hayden Hurst, TE

Trey Pipkins, T

Justin Eboigbe, DL

