Texans inactive list: Chargers backfield at full strength in Wild Card Game

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers are set to face one another in the first Wild Card Game of the weekend.
Houston, who earned the No. 4 seed by winning the AFC South, will host the Chargers. The road team is currently in their first season under Jim Harbaugh and they come in as the favorites.
READ MORE: Who are the announcers and referees for Texans vs. Chargers today?
Houston is led by head coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and defensive end Will Anderson. All three are in their second season and Anderson says they have confidence after making it to the Divisional Round last year.
Looking ahead to this game, the Chargers had some questions surrounding their backfield. Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are dealing with ankle injuries with Dobbins being labeled "questionable." He's good to go, however, as neither back is on the inactive list.
Before checking out each team's inactive list, let's review the two team's injury reports from Friday.
Houston Texans injury report
OUT:
Shaq Mason, G, Knee
Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Calf
QUESTIONABLE:
John Metchie III, WR, Shoulder
Denico Autry, DT, Knee
Christian Harris, LB, Ankle
Los Angeles Chargers injury report
OUT:
Joshua Palmer, WR, Foot
DOUBTFUL:
Ja'sir Taylor, CB, Rib
QUESTIONABLE:
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ankle
Quentin Johnston, WR, Thigh/Illness
Simi Fehoko, WR, Elbow
Trey Pipkins III, G, Oblique
Denzel Perryman, LB, Questionable
Eli Apple, CB, Hamstring
Houston Texans inactive list
- Shaq Mason, G
- Nick Broeker, G
- Jerry Hughes, DE
- Kurt Minish, DT
- Devin White, LB
Los Angeles Chargers inactive list
- Easton Stick, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)
- Kimal Vidal, RB
- Jaret Patterson, RB
- Joshua Palmer, WR
- Hayden Hurst, TE
- Trey Pipkins, T
- Justin Eboigbe, DL