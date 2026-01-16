Texans hopes of beating the Patriots depend on neutralizing a familiar face

The Houston Texans completed their first step towards the dream of being one of the two teams that play in the Super Bowl. After an outstanding victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Battle Red really changed every possible scenario that fans and NFL journalists had about this team.

No one had the Texans winning against the Steelers in the Wild Card game due to the recent performances of their offense.

That is a truth no one can deny, and the same happened on Monday; the defense had to make an impressive game to save the mediocre actions of C.J. Stroud and the offense.

Now, the Texans will face the New England Patriots in a clash that will determine which team qualifies for the conference game. However, the most important challenge for the Texans will be stopping the Patriots’ greatest weapon this season, ironically, former Houston Texan Stefon Diggs.

The Texans’ victory depends on stopping Stefon Diggs.

It’s a reality that Diggs’ season with the Patriots is generating a lot of buzz. After what was a largely unnoticed year with the Texans, the former Buffalo Bills receiver is showing a level reminiscent of his best years, not because of his touchdown production, but because of his efficiency and importance in moving his team forward, whether it’s getting them close to the end zone or converting a crucial first down.

During his year with the Pats, Stefon Diggs recorded 1,013 receiving yards with 85 receptions and a production of four touchdowns. Although his numbers don’t seem scarier, this season, the 32-year-old receiver has become an offensive leader.

Many times, we have seen footage of him on the sideline motivating his teammates; that’s why he needs to be stopped first.

Along with Drake Maye, those are the two ways in which the team remains strong and united. Diggs has gone from wanting to be the star to focusing on making his teammates better and helping them play their best.

When Maye isn’t able to perform a 50-yard pass, Stefon Diggs is his main option for a quick first and ten to keep the offense alive. With his well-known, reliable hands, Diggs has now become a key ally for the quarterback in consistently gaining yards, which is why the former Texan’s performance needs to be shut down.

The defense must keep a close eye on him and stop any forward progress.

Everyone must be sharp in the Divisional round, not only to stop the other Patriots, but also prevent the former Texan from playing the game he has been playing this whole season.

Once again, whether the Texans advance or not, it depends on how the defense performs. .