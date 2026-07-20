Texans have several rookie mysteries entering training camp

The Houston Texans' rookies are set to report to training camp this Tuesday the 21st. Along with that will come the opportunity for several rookies --Houston's draft class specifically-- to clear up various misconceptions and/or expectation concerns with eight weeks until the first whistle of the 2026 regular season sounds.

Here are some of the biggest questions remaining that I have for each member of the Texans' new crop of playmakers in training. For the sake of this list, we'll be going in order of draft position.

IOL Keylan Rutledge: Can he beat out Jake Andrews for starting Center?

All throughout OTA's and minicamp, much was made of the positional battle between 26th-overall draft pick Keylan Rutledge and third-year veteran Jake Andrews for starting reps at center. While Andrews has the advantage of previous experience in the offense, Rutledge has an edge when it comes to a perceived higher ceiling as a gritty, people-moving scheme fit for offensive coordinator Nick Caley. If my money's on the table, I'll go with Rutledge ultimately getting the nod over Andrews.

DT Kayden McDonald: How early/often will he see the field amid incumbent DT depth?

For McDonald, it's not a matter of if he'll see the field, but when. As far as starting reps, I think it would be a bit tougher for K-Mac than it would be for Rutledge, seeing as though he has stiffer competition in front of him to battle with. Veterans Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai have both made several splash plays throughout their games played with the Texans' defense. McDonald will undoubtedly have his flashes of brilliance as a tree trunk in the midde of the defensive line, but it might come in a more limited role starting off. Give it until around week four before McDonald potentially gets a start at the position.

TE Marlin Klein: Will he see the field at all in year one?

Klein has been a 6-foot-6 sized question mark since his selection at 59th-overall in the second round. In a tight end room that already features Dalton Schultz, Foster Moreau, Brevin Jordan and Cade Stover, Klein has his work cut out for him if he wants meaningful reps in the regular season. What works in his favor are his physical traits and untapped potential, as well as the fact that Stover seemingly could be transitioning to fullback, while Jordan is on the final year of his contract and has a lengthy injury history.

IOL Febechi Nwaiwu: Will he be needed during the regular season?

While the addition of multi-time All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller was a huge win for Houston's offensive line, he comes with concerns for his age and injury history. Turning 32 years old in November, and only being on a two-year deal, it's somewhat likely that Houston will be looking for a long-term solution along the interior that may not involve Teller beyond his first season here. If that's the case, would Nwaiwu be a potential option? And before that, will Nwaiwu have to be ready in the event that Teller misses any time during the regular season?

LB Wade Woodaz: Will he get meaningful reps in the positional rotation?

Being the second pick out of the fourth round for Houston, Woodaz comes as a versatile depth option behind Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair and high-motor player Henry To'oTo'o. With pass coverage being his reported strength, he would provide the position with much needed aerial support in the event the opposing team attempts to switch a pass catcher onto the linebacker in the passing game.

S Kamari Ramsey: Is he the next young impact DB in Houston's secondary?

Ramsey is one of the my most anticipated picks from the draft, as his defensive versatility would allow him to play anywhere from deep coverage to nickel alignment. It would almost be like having two Jalen Pitres, which would be awesome for us, and terrible for opposing offenses.

WR Lewis Bond: Will he have a legitimate chance to crack the WR rotation?

I believe that the former Boston College Eagle has a legitimate opportunity to finish the offseason as the WR6 if he flashes enough in training camp. Even though the numbers game suggests that Bond has a steep hill to climb in terms of skipping the line (Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, etc), his high IQ, spacial awareness as a route runner and experience in a variation of Nick Caley's offense (thanks Bill O'Brien) gives him an edge in how he can integrate into the passing attack. Much remains to be seen, but I'd be disappointed if Bond ends up on the practice squad.

LB Aidan Fisher: Practice squad player?

As mentioned with Bond, Fisher will have a hard time finding meaningful playing time behind a bevvy of linebacking options in front of him. Unless he's able to contend with the likes of a Marte Mapu or a Jake Hansen, or even beat out his draft mate in Woodaz, then it's most likely that Fisher ends up on the practice squad.