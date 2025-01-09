Texans have massive advantage with injury report ahead of Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans have a playoff game this Saturday. For the second year in a row, they secured the No. 4 seed as AFC South Champions and will host a game at NRG Stadium.

Last season, they shocked the Cleveland Browns in a 45-14 blowout. This time, they take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who open as early favorites.

The Chargers went 11-6 while Houston went 10-7. It's safe to assume the Texans would have fared better had it not been for several injuries throughout the season.

Their misfortune in the health department is why it's a little surprising to see them with the edge in the mid-week injury report. Houston is getting healthier whereas the Chargers had several players limited.

Houston Texans injury report

Houston rested Will Anderson in Week 18 and that seemed to help. He's been dealing with a hand injury but fully participated in the first two practices of the week. Denico Autry, who has been battling a knee issue, was at practice on Wednesday on a limited basis. Linebacker Christian Harris also improved, going from limited on Tuesday to a full participant on Wednesday.

Foley Fatukasi and John Metchie III both remained limited.

Houston #Texans Wednesday Injury Report for the Wild Card game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers: pic.twitter.com/evly3APlMb — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 8, 2025

Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer didn't practice on Wednesday, which would be a blow to the passing attack for L.A. Perhaps more concerning is their backfield. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards each have an ankle injury and were limited.

Chargers injury report. No practice for Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, and Ja’Sir Taylor pic.twitter.com/62ERW1cL2n — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 8, 2025

The Chargers signed Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad and there's a chance he could be on the field if their primary backs aren't 100 percent.

