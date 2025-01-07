Texans could unexpectedly be facing two-time NFL rushing champ Saturday

The Houston Texans will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card Round.

At 11-6, the Chargers proved to be one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL. That's not surprising given the track record of Jim Harbaugh — who took over as their head coach this offseason.

Harbaugh helped them become one of the most proficient passing teams in the NFL, finishing with just three interceptions. They were also committed to the run with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards heading up their committee.

While L.A. was 11th in the league in attempts, they were just 17th in yards on the ground, so they were willing to look for outside help. They believe they found that on Monday by adding two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott to their practice squad.

Breaking: Former #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is signing with the #Chargers, sources tell @NFLonFOX.



Zeke wanted a chance to compete for a Super Bowl and will add valuable experience to the Bolts' offense. pic.twitter.com/N4yiM1lplD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 7, 2025

Elliott won the rushing title as a rookie in 2016 with the Dallas Cowboys when he picked uo 1,631 yards. He was again the yardage leader in 2018 when he had 1,434 yards.

He was in Dallas for seven years before being released ahead of the 2023 season. Zeke then spent one season with Bill Belichick as a member of the New England Patriots. He had 642 yards which was enough to convince the Cowboys to bring him back in 2024.

Zeke's second tenure in Big D left a lot to be desired.

He had just 226 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per attempt. The Cowboys still had a lot of respect for Elliott, stating they released him so he can find a contender to join — which is exactly what he did.

