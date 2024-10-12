Texans get disheartening update on Kamari Lassiter injury
By Randy Gurzi
Lost in the fact that the Houston Texans made it to the second round of the playoffs last year was the rash of injuries they had to overcome. While they had a successful campaign, they were also forced to deal with the most injuries to significant contributors.
They hoped they would find better fortune in 2024 but through the first five weeks, that hasn't been the case.
Houston again deals with several injuries as they've been without Joe Mixon since Week 2. They've also seen Christian Harris, Jerry Hughes, and Brevin Jordan hit the IR. This past week, they were joined by Nico Collins, who has been the top receiver in the NFL this year.
More bad news hit the franchise on Saturday when it was revealed that rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter would miss "multiple games" as he recovers from a scapula injury. Houston already knew he would miss Week 6 against the Patriots but held out hope that his absence would be short-term.
Lassiter was the team's top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Without a pick in Round 1, they took the UGA corner at No. 42 overall. Through five games, he has recorded 19 tackles, three pass defenses, and one interception.
Houston is also without safety Jimmie Ward, who was injured in the win against Buffalo last week.
With two starters in the secondary out, the Texans will lean on Kris Boyd and D'Angelo Ross for depth at corner and veteran Eric Murray at safety.