Texans GM reveals possible draft move without actually saying it

The Houston Texans own the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicks off next Thursday night. Texans GM Nick Caserio didn't seem too convinced that the Texans will stay at pick 25 on night 1 of the draft even if he didn't necessarily say those exact words when speaking to the media.

“We’re scheduled to pick at 25. If we pick at 25 great. If we don’t, we don’t”

Well, okay then. This makes it sound as though Caserio isn't committed to staying put and might make an aggressive move and trade up. Depending on who the trade up was for, it'd likely be a welcomed move for Texans fans considering Houston's strong need for help on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

Nick Caserio tried hinting at Texans’ draft plans but failed

With offensive line being a major need and this class not being as deep, it wouldn't be any sort of surprise if the Texans made a trade up to nab someone like Kelvin Banks Jr. Not only do they have to worry about themselves here but they need to take into account that other teams could try to leapfrog them should they stay put at 25.

If the Texans go the wide receiver route, they could probably stay put since the class is deeper. If, however, they're locked in on a particular prospect (C.J. Stroud's former college teammate Emeka Egbuka. for instance), then perhaps they opt to move up and try to make they land the guy they want.

It'll be interesting to see how the first round plays out for the Texans because they have plenty of options they can roll with. Do they stay put and simply draft the best available player? Do they move up when a certain player they've had their eye on falls to a particular spot in the draft?

Caserio has done well drafting since taking over as the Texans GM in 2021 so fans should give him the benefit of the doubt here. If it's meant to happen, it will.