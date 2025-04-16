3 burning questions for the Texans going into 2025 NFL Draft

With just over a week to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans still have some burning questions that need to be answered. After a busy free agency, fans are hoping the draft is where they fill the remaining holes on their roster.

Those questions are mainly on the offensive side of the ball. With seven draft picks, including two third-round picks, the Texans will have no issue with filling their remaining needs.

Let’s look at several questions we still have about their roster.

How much do the Texans still trust Joe Mixon?

The Texans are heading into their second year with Joe Mixon, who turns 29 years old this upcoming season. After a year where he battled injuries, the Texans may need to look for his replacement, or at least a good complimentary backup to Mixon, sooner rather than later. Mixon missed 3 games with an ankle injury, which continued into the playoffs.

Mixon has a base salary of $7M in 2025 and $8M in 2026, according to Spotrac. The Texans need to find an answer behind Mixon for 2025 and beyond. With Mixon beginning to age and no true backup, Houston needs to come up with a solution to their problem.

The Texans surely aren’t content with their wide receiver room, are they?

It’s pretty obvious now that Tank Dell isn’t playing in 2025. That leaves Nico Collins and Christian Kirk as the definite starters and a big hole at the position. Houston also brought in Braxton Berrios and Justin Watson as depth along with John Metchie III.

The Texans will bring in at least one receiver through the draft, but how high will they value the position? At pick 25, there will still be a lot of talent for the Texans to choose from. However, with the need for the offensive line and defensive tackle, the Texans may have a tough decision to make when picking 25 rolls around.

The Texans still have a sizable hole at the defensive tackle position

The Texans brought in an old friend in Sheldon Rankins, but don’t have anyone else other than Tim Settle Jr to pair with Rankins. Now, the Texans will have to use a high draft pick to fix their defensive line, a position it seems like the Texans can never solidify.

Houston has met with several defensive tackles as part of their “top-30” visits, including TJ Sanders, per Adam Schefter, who totaled 9.5 sacks with South Carolina. If the Texans can finally find a good defensive tackle through the draft, they will have no issues getting to the quarterback in 2025.