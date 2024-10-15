What did C.J. Stroud say to Drake Maye following Texans win at New England?
By Randy Gurzi
In just his second season in the NFL, C.J. Stroud has already asserted himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the game. Never known for being selfish, the Houston Texans star has tried to be a positive influence on others who are just getting started in the NFL.
He proved that when he took a moment to offer advice to Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick this season. Oddly enough, that interaction raised eyebrows with Williams appearing uninterested in what Stroud had to say.
That didn’t stop Stroud from trying to do the same in Week 6. Following a win over the New England Patriots, Stroud had a quick word with Drake Maye, who made his first career start. When asked what he said to the rookie, Stroud stated that he offered encouragement while praising Maye’s performance.
“I gave him a little word, you know, tried to give him a little word of encouragement,” Stroud said after the game via Cole Thompson of Texans Wire. “I thought he played really solid, you know. Definitely feel like he’ll get better and better as he keeps going.”
Maye seemed much more open to hearing what Stroud had to say than Williams did. The interaction between the third overall pick and the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was full of respect.
Houston won 41-21 but Stroud is accurate in his assessment of Maye. The North Carolina product had some plays he would certainly want back but still threw three touchdown passes — including a dime to Kayshon Boutte for a 40-yard score.
This isn’t to say the Patriots found their next franchise quarterback but considering he was going against a team that’s now 5-1, New England should feel encouraged by what Maye did on Sunday.