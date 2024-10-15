Texans DT Mario Edwards hit with suspension one day after huge performance
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans won big against the New England Patriots 41-21 in Week 6. There were several standout stars in the victory, including Will Anderson, Jr., who had three sacks, and Danielle Hunter, who had one as well.
Also standing out on defense was defensive tackle Mario Edwards, Jr. The 10th-year pro recorded eight tackles and a quarterback hit. He was also the one who recovered the fumble when Hunter sacked Drake Maye.
Just one day after his big performance, Edwards found himself in trouble with the league. It was reported the the veteran defensive end was suspended for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
In his first season with Houston, Edwards has started all six games this season and has 18 tackles and two sacks.
One Texans DT gets suspended as another gets sidelined
As frustrating as it is for the Texans to lose Edwards, they did get some good news when it comes to defensive tackles. Denico Autry, who just finished his six game suspension and is ready to hit the field.
An 11th-year pro, Autry signed a two-year deal worth $20 million this offseason to join the Texans before getting hit with a suspension. Last year with the Titans, he had 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
He’s expected to be active this weekend as the Texans take on the Green Bay Packers. Putting him on the same line as Anderson and Hunter could lead to one of the best pass rushing D-lines in the game.